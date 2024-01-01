https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025577Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrews perform a controlled burn at Schlee Waterfowl Production AreaControlled burns help improve habitat for grassland-dependent migratory birds, waterfowl, pollinators and other wildlife. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4025577View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4272 x 2848 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrews perform a controlled burn at Schlee Waterfowl Production AreaControlled burns help improve habitat for grassland-dependent migratory birds, waterfowl, pollinators and other wildlife. Original public domain image from FlickrMore