https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025911
Jacob Root aka Distranged Design
On the side of the Lemon Tree Cafe, an iconic image of Audrey Hepburn, painted in a grey-scale stencil style against a bright yellow background, painted in Jacob Root's signature style, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand- January 13, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025911

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

