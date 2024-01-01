Ford GT model at Carroll Shelby Museum, Las Vegas.The Ford GT is an American mid-engine two-seater sports car that was produced by Ford for the 2005 and 2006 model years. The designers drew inspiration from Ford's GT40 racing cars of the 1960s.

For car people in general, and Shelby fans in particular, this amazing collection is mesmerizing. I had seen pictures of the cars in reviews, but they're so much more impressive up close. There is a guided tour twice a day, but if you miss the tour you can just read the informational timeline that runs along the inside walls of the hall.



