https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026000Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSanja Festival Asakusa. Sanja Matsuri ("Three Shrine Festival"), or Sanja Festival, is one of the three great Shinto festivals in Tokyo. It is considered one of the wildest and largest.[1] The festival is held in honor of Hinokuma Hamanari, Hinokuma Takenari, and Hajino Nakatomo, the three men who established and founded Sensō-ji. Sanja Matsuri is held on the third weekend of every May at Asakusa Shrine. Its prominent parades revolve around three mikoshi (portable shrines referenced in the festival's name), as well as traditional music and dancing. Over the course of three days, the festival attracts 1.5 to 2 million locals and tourists every year. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4026000View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 715 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2085 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5424 x 3231 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSanja Festival Asakusa. Sanja Matsuri ("Three Shrine Festival"), or Sanja Festival, is one of the three great Shinto festivals in Tokyo. It is considered one of the wildest and largest.[1] The festival is held in honor of Hinokuma Hamanari, Hinokuma Takenari, and Hajino Nakatomo, the three men who established and founded Sensō-ji. Sanja Matsuri is held on the third weekend of every May at Asakusa Shrine. Its prominent parades revolve around three mikoshi (portable shrines referenced in the festival's name), as well as traditional music and dancing. Over the course of three days, the festival attracts 1.5 to 2 million locals and tourists every year. Original public domain image from FlickrMore