Quasi - Hand Sculpture.

Not Trump! 'Quasi' by local artist Ronnie van Hout is a new five by three metre sculpture located on the top of the Christchurch Art Gallery building, best viewed from Gloucester St.



Based on scans of his own body parts, van Hout describes Quasi as ‘the artist’s hand made giant’. A surreal piece of visual fun, it plays with the idea of the artist’s hand as the source of his or her genius. Quasi is full of pop-culture references, like the crawling, disembodied hand of old comedy-horror films, or Victor Hugo's lonely outcast Quasimodo on the roof of Notre Dame.



The artwork will be on display until the end of 2017. Corner Montreal Street & Worcester Boulevard, Central City. Original public domain image from Flickr