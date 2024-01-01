rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026045
Ford Ranchero, Route 66. The Ford Ranchero is a coupe utility that was produced by Ford between 1957 and 1979. Unlike a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ford Ranchero, Route 66. The Ford Ranchero is a coupe utility that was produced by Ford between 1957 and 1979. Unlike a pickup truck, the Ranchero was adapted from a two-door station wagon platform that integrated the cab and cargo bed into the body. A total of 508,355 units were produced during the model's production run. It was adapted from full-sized, compact, and intermediate automobiles sold by Ford for the North American market. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4026045

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Ford Ranchero, Route 66. The Ford Ranchero is a coupe utility that was produced by Ford between 1957 and 1979. Unlike a pickup truck, the Ranchero was adapted from a two-door station wagon platform that integrated the cab and cargo bed into the body. A total of 508,355 units were produced during the model's production run. It was adapted from full-sized, compact, and intermediate automobiles sold by Ford for the North American market. Original public domain image from Flickr

More