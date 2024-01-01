https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026045Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFord Ranchero, Route 66. The Ford Ranchero is a coupe utility that was produced by Ford between 1957 and 1979. Unlike a pickup truck, the Ranchero was adapted from a two-door station wagon platform that integrated the cab and cargo bed into the body. A total of 508,355 units were produced during the model's production run. It was adapted from full-sized, compact, and intermediate automobiles sold by Ford for the North American market. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4026045View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 716 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2089 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4614 x 2754 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFord Ranchero, Route 66. The Ford Ranchero is a coupe utility that was produced by Ford between 1957 and 1979. Unlike a pickup truck, the Ranchero was adapted from a two-door station wagon platform that integrated the cab and cargo bed into the body. A total of 508,355 units were produced during the model's production run. It was adapted from full-sized, compact, and intermediate automobiles sold by Ford for the North American market. Original public domain image from FlickrMore