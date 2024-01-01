Wonderland Sculpture, Calgary.

An art installation by one of the world’s foremost sculptures now graces the plaza outside The Bow building and is creating quite a stir among those who pass by.



The 12 metre tall, bent-wire head of a young girl called “Wonderland” was created by Spanish sculptor Jaume Plensa and was commissioned by Encana in a joint program with Cenovus.



“We put together a panel of eight participants, representatives from the city, from the local arts community, from Encana and Cenovus, from the tenants, and we launched into a search for an artist that could create something of real interesting and lasting value in front of The Bow,” said Craig Reardon, VP of Administration for Encana. Original public domain image from Flickr