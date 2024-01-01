Las Vegas Skyline.

The Las Vegas Skyline is one of the most recognizable cityscapes in the country. Along Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as The Strip, dozens of astonishing architectural wonders can be seen—these are primarily the hotels and casinos of Sin City, as Vegas is otherwise known. The Las Vegas Skyline is brilliantly lit up by neon lights, lighted fountain displays, and the unique architecture of dozens of tall buildings, which are a vivid contrast to the rest of the relatively flat city. Original public domain image from Flickr