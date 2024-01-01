rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026051
Las Vegas Skyline.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Las Vegas Skyline.

The Las Vegas Skyline is one of the most recognizable cityscapes in the country. Along Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as The Strip, dozens of astonishing architectural wonders can be seen—these are primarily the hotels and casinos of Sin City, as Vegas is otherwise known. The Las Vegas Skyline is brilliantly lit up by neon lights, lighted fountain displays, and the unique architecture of dozens of tall buildings, which are a vivid contrast to the rest of the relatively flat city. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4026051

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Las Vegas Skyline.

More