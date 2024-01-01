Tuk Tuk Tuk.

An auto rickshaw (in India), or rickshaw (in Pakistan) also known as a Bajay or Bajaj (in Jakarta, Indonesia), three-wheeler (in Sri Lanka), samosa, tempo, tuk-tuk (in Thailand), trishaw, autorick, bajaji (in Madagascar and Tanzania), keke Napep or Maruwa (in Nigeria), rick, tricycle (in the Philippines), mototaxi, baby taxi, lapa or tukxi (Piaggio Ape Calessino) in popular parlance, is a motorized development of the traditional pulled rickshaw or cycle rickshaw.



Most have three wheels and do not tilt. An exception is in Cambodia, where two different types of vehicles are called tuk-tuks, one of which (also known as a remorque) has four wheels and is composed of a motorcycle (which leans) and trailer (which does not).



The auto rickshaw is a common form of urban transport, both as a vehicle for hire and for private use, in many countries around the world, especially those with tropical or subtropical climates, including many developing countries. Original public domain image from Flickr