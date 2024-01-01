rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026094
The world-famous Queenstown jet boat ride, Shotover Jet is the ultimate in water sports excitement, and has been thrilled…
The world-famous Queenstown jet boat ride, Shotover Jet is the ultimate in water sports excitement, and has been thrilled millions of people since hitting the crystal clear waters of New Zealand in 1965. So hold on tight and take a spin in the iconic Big Red. Marvel as the jaw-dropping scenery passes you by while you power your way through the narrow Shotover River Canyon. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4026094

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

