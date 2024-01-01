Sydney's light rail.

Light rail network

Sydney's light rail network is owned by the NSW Government. Light rail services are operated by Transdev Sydney on behalf of Transport for NSW.



The light rail network provides a unique public transport service to the people of Sydney, linking Central Station and Sydney's Inner Western Suburbs via Haymarket, Pyrmont, Glebe Rozelle, Leichhardt North and Dulwich Hill. Sydney Fish Markets, The Star Casino, Darling Harbour and Chinatown are all easily accessible by Light Rail. Original public domain image from Flickr