2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta F1 2dr Coupe Overview

The Ferrari F430 is part of the rich automotive performance history of the famous automaker. As the company's eight cylinder sports car, the F430 was recently debuted as a successor to the popular 360 Modena. With a distinct, priceless style and a classic Ferrari engine roar, the F430 provides enthusiasts exactly what they're looking for.

Outside of the price tag of almost $200,000, the Ferrari 430 has what most look for in a sports car. It is available as either a hard top or a convertible and comes in a limited amount of colors. Carbon-ceramic disc breaks are optional. With seating for only two and minimal cargo space, the vehicle is not a regular driver's car. As an evolved offspring of Formula One racing, the F430 comes powered with a 490-horsepower 4.3-liter V-8 engine and equipped with the option of either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed semi automatic sequential manual transmission. The engine is started with the push of a button. Original public domain image from Flickr

