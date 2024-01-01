Night market Mongkok.

Markets for Leisure and Pleasure (Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok)



To truly experience authentic local Chinese lifestyles, you need to look no further than Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok. Walking through this unique section of Hong Kong is a colourful and memorable experience at any time of the day or night. And there’s plenty more than just sights and ambience to take away, you’ll also love the great deals you can find on souvenirs, clothing, electronic goods and much more. Original public domain image from Flickr