rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026206
Ferrari has revealed its replacement for the 360 Modena, the F430. It&rsquo;s an aluminium-constructed, mid-engined two…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ferrari has revealed its replacement for the 360 Modena, the F430. It’s an aluminium-constructed, mid-engined two-seater, with a compact, 90-degree V8 engine, though with some 483bhp, it’s significantly more powerful than the 394bhp 360 Modena, as Ferrari tries to keep pace with the car’s nearest rival, Lamborghini’s 493bhp Gallardo. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4026206

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Ferrari has revealed its replacement for the 360 Modena, the F430. It’s an aluminium-constructed, mid-engined two-seater, with a compact, 90-degree V8 engine, though with some 483bhp, it’s significantly more powerful than the 394bhp 360 Modena, as Ferrari tries to keep pace with the car’s nearest rival, Lamborghini’s 493bhp Gallardo. Original public domain image from Flickr

More