MV Horta. Boeing Jetfoil.Hong Kong.JetFoil: 24.44m length, 267 tonnes, 190/243 passengers monohull hydrofoil. Propelled by…
MV Horta. Boeing Jetfoil.Hong Kong.
JetFoil: 24.44m length, 267 tonnes, 190/243 passengers monohull hydrofoil. Propelled by waterjets powered by twin Rolls Royce Allison 501KF gas turbines. Maximum speed at 45 knots. Built by Boeing.

TurboJET provides services between Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Airport, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, all located around the Pearl River Delta in southern China. The route between Hong Kong and Macau is the busiest, operating 24 hours a day, taking approximately one hour to travel the 70 kilometres (43 mi) journey on TurboJET's high speed vessels. Original public domain image from Flickr

