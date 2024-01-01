https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMV Horta. Boeing Jetfoil.Hong Kong.JetFoil: 24.44m length, 267 tonnes, 190/243 passengers monohull hydrofoil. Propelled by waterjets powered by twin Rolls Royce Allison 501KF gas turbines. Maximum speed at 45 knots. Built by Boeing.TurboJET provides services between Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Airport, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, all located around the Pearl River Delta in southern China. The route between Hong Kong and Macau is the busiest, operating 24 hours a day, taking approximately one hour to travel the 70 kilometres (43 mi) journey on TurboJET's high speed vessels. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4026213View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2321 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2653 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMV Horta. Boeing Jetfoil.Hong Kong.JetFoil: 24.44m length, 267 tonnes, 190/243 passengers monohull hydrofoil. Propelled by waterjets powered by twin Rolls Royce Allison 501KF gas turbines. Maximum speed at 45 knots. Built by Boeing.TurboJET provides services between Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Airport, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, all located around the Pearl River Delta in southern China. The route between Hong Kong and Macau is the busiest, operating 24 hours a day, taking approximately one hour to travel the 70 kilometres (43 mi) journey on TurboJET's high speed vessels. Original public domain image from FlickrMore