rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026219
Sham Shui Po Hong KongEnjoy an authentic Hong Kong market experience in the working-class neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sham Shui Po Hong Kong
Enjoy an authentic Hong Kong market experience in the working-class neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po. Pick from two main product categories: electronics and clothes, as this area has markets catering to both.

Apliu Street Flea Market is a popular jumble of new and second-hand computers, electronics and accessories. But even more pleasingly chaotic is the clothes market on Cheung Sha Wan Road, where fashion designers come to buy wholesale fabrics and everyone else rifles through the piles of street fashions in search of a hot find. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4026219

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Sham Shui Po Hong Kong
Enjoy an authentic Hong Kong market experience in the working-class neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po. Pick from two main product categories: electronics and clothes, as this area has markets catering to both.

Apliu Street Flea Market is a popular jumble of new and second-hand computers, electronics and accessories. But even more pleasingly chaotic is the clothes market on Cheung Sha Wan Road, where fashion designers come to buy wholesale fabrics and everyone else rifles through the piles of street fashions in search of a hot find. Original public domain image from Flickr

More