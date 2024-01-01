Traffic Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Looking for a cheap ride that will drop one off at the exact address? A cab is too expensive and a jeepney will only go so far. A bus won’t fit in alleys. So what’s the remaining option? A tricycle ride.



The tricycle is a Philippine transportation vehicle that rules inner roads and alleys. Well, on second thought, it rules even highways at times. It can go from one street corner to the next, or one town to the next, or one city to the next. There are times when it goes from province to province. Why not, when in fact it is actually a motorcycle?. Original public domain image from Flickr