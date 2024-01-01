Sham Shui Po Hong Kong.

Famous for once being the place to get dodgy electronics, Sham Shui Po has cleaned up its act somewhat and is now the go-to place for those looking for anything related to cameras, TV’s, music equipment and phones. The selection is mind-blowing and it makes sense to know what you want to find before you go because there are so many shops and stalls that it can feel a little overwhelming to just browse. The shops along Apliu Street and Kweilin Street are the best options with everything you could possibly imagine, but be ready to bargain and don’t accept the first price offered! These streets have a bit of a flea market feel so there are lots of second hand items ranging from jade trinkets to electronics. Original public domain image from Flickr