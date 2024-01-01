rawpixel
SuperStar Virgo Hong Kong.
The SuperStar Virgo was ordered by Star Cruises on 22 November 1995 from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany as the second ship of the Leo class, and the second newbuilding for Star Cruises. Like her sister ship SuperStar Leo, she was designed specifically for the Asian cruise market. The keel of the SuperStar Virgo was laid on 18 November 1996, and she was floated out of drydock on 23 December 1998. She was delivered to Star Cruises on 2 August 1999. Original public domain image from Flickr

