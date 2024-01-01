rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026225
Maersk Line is the global container division and the largest operating unit of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, a…
Maersk Line is the global container division and the largest operating unit of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, a Danish business conglomerate. It is considered the largest container shipping company in the world by revenue and employs approximately 25,000 people. Maersk Line operates over 600 vessels and has a capacity of 2.6 million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units). The company was founded in 1928. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4026225

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

