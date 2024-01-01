rawpixel
Shell Gas pumps.
It's the 1930s, it's dusk and the tank on your Chevy pickup is almost empty. Off in the distance, you see a reassuring glow, a rainbow of dark green, yellow, red and blue that gets stronger the closer you get to the locally run service station.

You pull up to a row of 10-foot-tall pumps, each one with a unique logo and colour scheme designed to make it stand out in the crowd. Unlike the utilitarian pumps of today, all of which are owned by a single corporation whose inoffensive logo is stamped on the side of the attached Kwik-E-Mart, these pumps have personality. You might be choosing between bright-green Polly Gas with its parrot on a perch, Imperial Oil's three stars, Frontier's rarin'-to-go stallion, the United Farmers of Alberta's maple leaf, or Sinclair's dinosaur ( "mellowed 100 millions of years"). Original public domain image from Flickr

