Nucleus Christchurch, NZ.

“Nucleus: the positively charged centre of an atom. Christchurch was my place of study and remains the centre of my practice. So this title and the sculpture have a special significance for me. The artwork is a celebration of place. The simple singular form made of four equal parts are a reflection of Christchurch, with its well planned and laid out built environment. All the parts are connected and necessary for the whole to function. The plinth, with its exposed structure and beauty through function is a celebration of Christchurch’s engineering and industrial base.” Original public domain image from Flickr