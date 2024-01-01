Mural by Beastman, Spotlight Sydenham - Sydenham, Christchurch, Canterbury, 23 December 2013.

Beastman is an artist based in Sydney. Influenced by the beauty and symbolism behind nature’s repetitive geometric patterns and organic lines,His large public mural aerosol works can be found all over Australia and in London, Berlin, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv and New York,



The vacant walls in Christchurch have been taken over by artists who are creating massive murals bringing the city to life as part of the RISE festival. Original public domain image from Flickr