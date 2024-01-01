rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026348
A rather large gap in Sydenham by artist Wayne Youle. The mural is titled 'I seem to have temporarily misplaced my sense of humour'. The work was created over a few weeks and represents the tools needed to rebuild Christchurch. Don't just drive by! Park the car and get out to take a look. It is located on the corner of Colombo and Bryon Streets. Original public domain image from Flickr

