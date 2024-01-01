rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026349
"Tui" by Charles & Janine Williams
This is an other wall that is one of several in the central of Christchurch NZ being tackled by spray-can and paint roller wielding street artists as part of the RISE street art festival- Sydenham, Christchurch, Canterbury, 23 December 2013. Original public domain image from Flickr

More