The Chalice is a permanent sculpture with a primary hexagonal steel structure and a solid steel conical base. 18 metres…
The Chalice is a permanent sculpture with a primary hexagonal steel structure and a solid steel conical base. 18 metres high, 2 metres in diameter at ground level and 8.5 metres in diameter at the top, its shape mirrors the spire of Christchurch Cathedral.

An artist of international standing, Neil Dawson was born in Christchurch 1948, Diploma of Fine Arts (Hons), Canterbury University 1970 and Graduate Diploma in Sculpture, Victorian College of the Arts, Melbourne 1973. Dawson was awarded an Arts Laureate by the Arts Foundation of New Zealand in 2003. Original public domain image from Flickr

