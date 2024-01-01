Chapman's Homer,Christchurch NZ.

The Bull is back in Christchurch

This bull sculpture was part of an art exhibition that was on last year. The sculpture captivated the people of Christchurch and it is now seen as a symbol of the city’s grit, determination and strength. The Christchurch Art Gallery Trust is now running a fund-raising campaign to buy the bull for Christchurch. I think this is a fabulous idea and look forward to the campaign being successful and the bull making its permanent home the Christchurch Art Gallery. The bull is by New Zealand artist Michael Parekowhai and is called Chapman’s Homer. Original public domain image from Flickr