The Shotover Jet. Queenstown,Shotover Jet commenced operations on the upper Shotover River in 1965 and was one of…
The Shotover Jet. Queenstown,
Shotover Jet commenced operations on the upper Shotover River in 1965 and was one of Queenstown’s first adventure activities, and over the years is one of the experiences that has helped to put New Zealand on the global tourism map.

Combining the classic New Zealand invention of the Jet Boat with the Kiwi culture of adventure, Shotover Jet has become part of the fabric of what is quintessentially 'New Zealand' and has taken jet boating from its humble beginnings to become one of New Zealand’s most iconic ‘must do’ visitor activities. Original public domain image from Flickr

