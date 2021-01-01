https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4027155Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage flower certificate template, pink aesthetic design for workshops vectorMorePremiumID : 4027155View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 42.33 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 42.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontDownload AllVintage flower certificate template, pink aesthetic design for workshops vectorMore