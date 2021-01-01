https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4027283Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDiploma education certificate template, creative design for kids vectorMorePremiumID : 4027283View personal and business license VectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 2.44 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 2.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontDiploma education certificate template, creative design for kids vectorMore