https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4027447Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProsper Lafaye poster art print, vintage Dessin de vitrail paintingMorePremiumID : 4027447View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 92.73 MBProsper Lafaye poster art print, vintage Dessin de vitrail paintingMore