https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4027735Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPolka dot washi tape clipart, black pattern, diary sticker vectorMorePolka dot washi tape clipart, black pattern, diary sticker vectorMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 20.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :