https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028003Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPicture frame with woman portrait painting on the wall, workspace home interiorMorePremiumID : 4028003View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 95.73 MBPicture frame with woman portrait painting on the wall, workspace home interiorMore