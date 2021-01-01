https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028038Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAppreciation certificate template, environmental foundation, green creative design vectorMorePremiumID : 4028038View personal and business license VectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 27.51 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 27.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Scheherazade by SIL InternationalDownload Scheherazade fontOleo Script by soytutype fontsDownload Oleo Script fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllAppreciation certificate template, environmental foundation, green creative design vectorMore