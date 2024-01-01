rawpixel
Painted Lady on Joe-Pye WeedWe spotted this painted lady butterfly sipping nectar from Joe-Pye weed flowers.Photo by…
Painted Lady on Joe-Pye Weed
We spotted this painted lady butterfly sipping nectar from Joe-Pye weed flowers.
Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
