https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
Blue Dasher DragonflyNot all blue dashers are blue! Females and immature males have yellow-stripes with reddish brown…
Blue Dasher Dragonfly
Not all blue dashers are blue! Females and immature males have yellow-stripes with reddish brown eyes.
Photo by Anna Weyers/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4028494

View CC0 License

