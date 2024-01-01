https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCluster of endangered Indiana batsIndiana bats are known as social animals that don’t need much personal space. In fact, they’re known to cluster so tightly that 500 bats can fit within a square foot!Photo by Andrew King/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4028566View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2513 x 1675 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCluster of endangered Indiana batsIndiana bats are known as social animals that don’t need much personal space. In fact, they’re known to cluster so tightly that 500 bats can fit within a square foot!Photo by Andrew King/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore