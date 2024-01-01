rawpixel
Cluster of endangered Indiana batsIndiana bats are known as social animals that don&rsquo;t need much personal space. In…
Cluster of endangered Indiana bats
Indiana bats are known as social animals that don’t need much personal space. In fact, they’re known to cluster so tightly that 500 bats can fit within a square foot!
Photo by Andrew King/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4028566

View CC0 License

