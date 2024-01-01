rawpixel
Green Frog
We spotted this green frog at the edge of a muddy puddle in northern Minnesota.
Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4028611

View CC0 License

