Snowy Owl
Check out this snowy owl that was recently spotted near the Centennial Waterfowl Production Area in Big Stone County!
Photo by Alex Galt/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
Snowy Owl
Check out this snowy owl that was recently spotted near the Centennial Waterfowl Production Area in Big Stone County!
Photo by Alex Galt/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

