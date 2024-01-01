rawpixel
Fishing Spider With Egg SacCheck out this mother fishing spider spotted at Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri! Even…
Fishing Spider With Egg Sac
Check out this mother fishing spider spotted at Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri! Even though they may look dangerous, fishing spiders are quite shy and help control pests!
Photo by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
