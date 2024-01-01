rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028929
Snow Geese MigratingSnow geese migrating over the stunning Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota!Photo by Scott…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Snow Geese Migrating
Snow geese migrating over the stunning Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota!
Photo by Scott Ralston/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4028929

View CC0 License

Snow Geese Migrating
Snow geese migrating over the stunning Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota!
Photo by Scott Ralston/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

More