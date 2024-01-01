rawpixel
Rusty Patched Bumble BeeThe rusty patched bumble bee (Bombus affinis) is endangered throughout its range, so it&rsquo;s…
Rusty Patched Bumble Bee
The rusty patched bumble bee (Bombus affinis) is endangered throughout its range, so it’s always an exciting find! Learn more about this species.
Photo by USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
