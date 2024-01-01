https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRusty Patched Bumble BeeThe rusty patched bumble bee (Bombus affinis) is endangered throughout its range, so it’s always an exciting find! Learn more about this species.Photo by USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4028982View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2319 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3629 x 2404 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRusty Patched Bumble BeeThe rusty patched bumble bee (Bombus affinis) is endangered throughout its range, so it’s always an exciting find! Learn more about this species.Photo by USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore