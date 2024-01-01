rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028992
Green Tree FrogThis American green tree frog was spotted napping on some common milkweed at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge…
Green Tree Frog
This American green tree frog was spotted napping on some common milkweed at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri!
Photo by USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
