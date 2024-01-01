rawpixel
Copperheads are venomous, but they’re generally not aggressive. The best way to avoid a negative interaction is to keep your distance. Most snake bites occur when people attempt to kill the snake.
Photo by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
