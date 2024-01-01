https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFiery Searcher BeetleThe fiery searcher beetle helps control tent and gypsy moth caterpillars! This one was spotted at Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri.Photo by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029075View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1516 x 1022 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFiery Searcher BeetleThe fiery searcher beetle helps control tent and gypsy moth caterpillars! This one was spotted at Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri.Photo by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore