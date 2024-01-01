rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029075
Fiery Searcher Beetle The fiery searcher beetle helps control tent and gypsy moth caterpillars! This one was spotted at Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri.
Fiery Searcher Beetle
The fiery searcher beetle helps control tent and gypsy moth caterpillars! This one was spotted at Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri.
Photo by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4029075

View CC0 License

