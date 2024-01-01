rawpixel
Common Loons by Gary J. Wege2nd place in the 2009 photo contest for the Migratory Birds / Sky category. Photo by Gary J.…
Common Loons by Gary J. Wege
2nd place in the 2009 photo contest for the Migratory Birds / Sky category. Photo by Gary J. Wege/USFWS.
This photo was the winner of the People's Choice award for it's category. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4029096

View CC0 License

