https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThirteen-lined ground squirrelWe spotted this thirteen-lined ground squirrel foraging on seeds that had fallen from the bird feeder.Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029141View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1000 x 1499 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThirteen-lined ground squirrelWe spotted this thirteen-lined ground squirrel foraging on seeds that had fallen from the bird feeder.Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore