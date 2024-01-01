rawpixel
Twelve-spotted skimmerWe spotted this twelve-spotted skimmer soaking up the sun while perched on a plant stem.Photo by…
Twelve-spotted skimmer
We spotted this twelve-spotted skimmer soaking up the sun while perched on a plant stem.
Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
