https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCroaking Eastern American toad in a pond at the Neosho National Fish HatcheryPhoto by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029205View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1130 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1412 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCroaking Eastern American toad in a pond at the Neosho National Fish HatcheryPhoto by Bruce Hallman/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore