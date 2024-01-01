https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029211Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHigh-bush CranberryA winter favorite among cedar waxwings, robins and ruffed grouse, these tangy berries are in the honeysuckle family.Photo by Tina Shaw/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029211View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4608 x 3072 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHigh-bush CranberryA winter favorite among cedar waxwings, robins and ruffed grouse, these tangy berries are in the honeysuckle family.Photo by Tina Shaw/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore